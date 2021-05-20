KeyCorp Raises ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target to $37.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.