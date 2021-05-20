KeyCorp Increases YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $94.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s current price.

YETI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

YETI opened at $84.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $90.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,628,908.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,569 shares of company stock worth $8,766,889 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 831.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,480 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of YETI by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,377 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,309,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,879,000 after purchasing an additional 452,655 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

