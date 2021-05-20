Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

KELYA has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of KELYA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.79. 118,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,850. Kelly Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $26.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Kelly Services news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,937.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

