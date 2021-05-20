Keep4r Market Capitalization Hits $558,493.64 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. In the last week, Keep4r has traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $558,493.64 and approximately $29,569.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r coin can now be bought for approximately $6.70 or 0.00016095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00076069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00018455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.57 or 0.01169550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.19 or 0.09802652 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00055231 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,408 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

