KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $50.26

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.26, but opened at $46.64. KE shares last traded at $47.38, with a volume of 260,667 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average of $61.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

