KE (NYSE:BEKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

KE (NYSE:BEKE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BEKE stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.85. 20,370,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,655,098. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.07. KE has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get KE alerts:

BEKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.