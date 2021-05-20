KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.00

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 188632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KDDIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KDDI in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

