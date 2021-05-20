Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to report $27.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.67 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $33.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $132.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.79 million to $172.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $217.13 million, with estimates ranging from $166.68 million to $284.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,528,000 after purchasing an additional 274,658 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,363,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,031,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,822,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after buying an additional 219,528 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 955,560 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KPTI opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $684.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.