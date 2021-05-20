Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

KRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Tigress Financial began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karat Packaging currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

