Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.550-1.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $725 million-$745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of KAMN traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 173,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,177. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,727.24 and a beta of 1.26. Kaman has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kaman will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

