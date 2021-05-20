K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Cut to C$11.25

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KNT. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities set a C$11.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.29.

CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.87.

In other news, Director Robert Stuart Angus sold 38,200 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$286,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,311,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,832,957.50.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

