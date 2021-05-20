Jyoti Palaniappan Sells 651 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 651 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $22,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jyoti Palaniappan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $53,666.25.

On Thursday, March 18th, Jyoti Palaniappan sold 16,052 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $699,546.16.

Shares of ADPT traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,783. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

