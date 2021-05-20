JustBet (WINR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $89,392.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. JustBet has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $89,392.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, JustBet has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

