JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Trimmed by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.2% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $161.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $88.72 and a 12-month high of $165.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.35. The company has a market capitalization of $487.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

