Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $170.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

JLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL opened at $203.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.00. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $204.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

