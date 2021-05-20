Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,013,000 after buying an additional 13,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,350,000 after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 50,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,430.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 48,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 45,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $200,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward F. Lang sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,660 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $130.93 on Thursday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.95.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

