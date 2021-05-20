Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lessened by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.0% of Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

JNJ stock opened at $170.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $447.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

