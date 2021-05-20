John Shinn Sells 2,037 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 113,323 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

