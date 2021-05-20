JLP Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

JLP Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. Terreno Realty accounts for approximately 1.1% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,726,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,967,000 after purchasing an additional 435,011 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,216,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 504,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 197,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TRNO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.09. 786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,302. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $64.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

