JLP Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

JLP Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NHI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.75. 1,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,605. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.17.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Capital One Financial cut National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

