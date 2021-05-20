JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $198 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.26 million.JFrog also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.000-0.010 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FROG. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. JFrog has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.30.

NASDAQ:FROG traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 24,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,614. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.86. JFrog has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $21,018,250.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $5,229,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

