Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods (LON:PFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:PFD traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 101.40 ($1.32). 4,997,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,742. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £867.10 million and a P/E ratio of 11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 42.10 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 114.31 ($1.49).
About Premier Foods
