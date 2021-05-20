Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods (LON:PFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:PFD traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 101.40 ($1.32). 4,997,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,742. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £867.10 million and a P/E ratio of 11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 42.10 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 114.31 ($1.49).

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

