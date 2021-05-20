Jefferies Financial Group Raises International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $160.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IFF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.57.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $141.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.50. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.2% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $1,184,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,178.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after acquiring an additional 145,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after buying an additional 49,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

