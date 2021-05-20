Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $35.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.26. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $832,478.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,060,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,742.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

