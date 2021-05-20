Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COST. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $379.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $168.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.61.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

