Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Barrick Gold Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.31.

GOLD stock opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,875,000. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 37,073 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

