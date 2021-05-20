JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.24 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of JD traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.54. 852,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,402,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com has a 52 week low of $49.33 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.20. The firm has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JD.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. JD.com makes up about 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark dropped their price objective on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

