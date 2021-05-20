JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

NASDAQ JD traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.32. The company had a trading volume of 713,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,402,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.20. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JD.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 110,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. JD.com comprises 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. HSBC reduced their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Macquarie increased their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

