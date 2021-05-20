JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,565,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in JD.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $94.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.33 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.
JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
