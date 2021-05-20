JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,565,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in JD.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $94.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.33 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

