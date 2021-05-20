JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. JCDecaux currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.23 ($23.80).

EPA DEC opened at €23.96 ($28.19) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €19.38. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a one year high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

