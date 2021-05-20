Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of CrossAmerica Partners worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter valued at $608,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. CrossAmerica Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $718.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 411.76%.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

