Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,469 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 207,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 347,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 57,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $23.26 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.