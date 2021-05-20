Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $552,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 17.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 41.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 62.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50,256 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

NDAQ stock opened at $160.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.77. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.23 and a twelve month high of $166.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,256 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

