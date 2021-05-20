Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $534,000 Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 71,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 31,799 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PMT opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,895.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $20.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

PMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.31.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

