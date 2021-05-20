Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $509,000 Stock Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,995,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,129 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,558,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,029,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 676,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 364,615 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000.

Shares of KYN opened at $8.03 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

