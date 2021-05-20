James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.65 and last traded at $32.69. 2,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 353,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JRVR. Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.48.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in James River Group by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in James River Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 806.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 67,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

