James Lorne Goodfellow Sells 6,000 Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Stock

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total transaction of C$1,246,580.40.

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$206.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$194.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$175.38. Canadian Tire Co. Limited has a 52-week low of C$97.75 and a 52-week high of C$213.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.78.

CTC.A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$216.56.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

