Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Director Michael W. Murphy Sells 1,319 Shares

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of JACK opened at $115.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.00 and its 200 day moving average is $101.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.48 and a 12-month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,889,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,379,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 208,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,903,000 after acquiring an additional 72,133 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 90,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 46,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,738,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter.

JACK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.19.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

