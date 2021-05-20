Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IVN. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Shares of IVN stock opened at C$8.69 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$9.74. The stock has a market cap of C$10.50 billion and a PE ratio of 965.56. The company has a current ratio of 42.46, a quick ratio of 39.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.08.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.