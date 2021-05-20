Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Itamar Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

ITMR opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.19 million, a P/E ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39.

ITMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

