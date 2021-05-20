iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,395.6% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 144,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 135,245 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,158. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $70.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average of $64.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.