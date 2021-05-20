iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Cut by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,826 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,395.6% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 144,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 135,245 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $67.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

