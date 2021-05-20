iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.51 and its 200-day moving average is $110.52. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.82.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

