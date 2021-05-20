iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,775,000 after purchasing an additional 624,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,876,004. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.38 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.95 and its 200 day moving average is $211.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.