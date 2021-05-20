iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 4.8% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,779,000 after buying an additional 169,875 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 129.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,068,000 after purchasing an additional 81,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 136,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $251.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.63. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $177.93 and a 1 year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

