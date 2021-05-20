iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.4% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

IWB opened at $231.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.22 and a 200-day moving average of $217.77. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.41 and a 1-year high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

