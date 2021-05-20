iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,693,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $149.15 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $125.18 and a 52 week high of $174.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.15.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.