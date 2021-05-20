iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Stake Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,851,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 2.15% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $151,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 176,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 59,302 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,621,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after buying an additional 77,088 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,832,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $80.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.72. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

