iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACWI)

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 32,326 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,422% compared to the average volume of 1,282 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.73. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $100.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,413,000 after acquiring an additional 56,515 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.