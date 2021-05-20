iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $110.49 and last traded at $110.64. Approximately 3,791,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,616,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.16.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.59.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.